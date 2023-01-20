State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.52. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King increased their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

