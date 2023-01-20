State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.98 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of OneMain worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.