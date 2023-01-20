State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 26,315 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE:DNB opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

