State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,086 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Veritex worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 122.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritex Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of VBTX opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.48. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

