State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

BLMN opened at $23.23 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

