State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.88.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.