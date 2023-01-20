State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.99 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everi by 142.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everi by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. Everi had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

