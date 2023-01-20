State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.01 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $128.51.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.