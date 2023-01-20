Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of BRO opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

