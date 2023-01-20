Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.97 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

