Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $173.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average is $176.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

