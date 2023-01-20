Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.13 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

