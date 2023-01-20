Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

WBA stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

