Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,767 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

