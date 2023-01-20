Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

