Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $168.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

AGCO stock opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

