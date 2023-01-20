Stifel Nicolaus Increases Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$0.60

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.52 to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

