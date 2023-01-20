StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BOX stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.64 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BOX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

