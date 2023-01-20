StockNews.com Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

