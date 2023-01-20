StockNews.com Downgrades Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Sell

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.