StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Hold

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 74.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 77.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 98,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

