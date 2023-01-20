StockNews.com Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
PC Connection Trading Down 0.4 %
CNXN opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.75.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.