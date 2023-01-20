StockNews.com Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.4 %

CNXN opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $150,196.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,082,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,540,275.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

