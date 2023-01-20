StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

NASDAQ EA opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,909,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

