Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,806 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.44% of Sunnova Energy International worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.06 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

