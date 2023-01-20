Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

