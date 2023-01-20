Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells $1,018,603.38 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SUPN opened at $40.38 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 174,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

