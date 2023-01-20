Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.15. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$914.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.