Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.



SG opened at 9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.99. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of 7.81 and a 1 year high of 40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43.



Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 124.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 129.23 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sweetgreen stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.





Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

