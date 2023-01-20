T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

