Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $74.87 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.