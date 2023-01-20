TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $136.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TEL opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.57. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $158.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

