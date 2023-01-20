TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $121.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $158.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.