Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Raised to CHF 79

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 70 to CHF 79 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.30.

TMSNY opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. Temenos has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

