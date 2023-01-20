Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director David V. Goeddel Acquires 135,688 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director David V. Goeddel bought 135,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $341,933.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800,535 shares in the company, valued at $24,697,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

