Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 23,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.
TSLA stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.67.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
