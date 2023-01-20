The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE ALL opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.