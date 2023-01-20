The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

