The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Brian John Smith Sells 126,972 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

