The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Brian John Smith Sells 126,972 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.