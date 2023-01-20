The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Brian John Smith Sells 126,972 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.