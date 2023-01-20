The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $342.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.19. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.