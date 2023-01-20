The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 313,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 275,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.87. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.02%.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,635 shares of company stock valued at $652,752 in the last ninety days. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

