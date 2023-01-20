The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Buy”

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,260 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 730 ($8.91) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $886.75.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WPP by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

