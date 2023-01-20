The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The GPT Group stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The GPT Group has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

The GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

