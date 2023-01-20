The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

