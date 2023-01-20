The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.23. The company has a market capitalization of $318.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

