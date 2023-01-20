The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

