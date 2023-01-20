The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $125.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.