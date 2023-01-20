The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.79) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 753 ($9.19).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 759 ($9.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3,012.80. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 823 ($10.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 776.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 732.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.82), for a total value of £131,279.40 ($160,194.51). In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.82), for a total value of £131,279.40 ($160,194.51). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.60), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($240,623.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $50,298,852.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

