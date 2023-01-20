The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after buying an additional 252,343 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $307.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.