The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.9 %

SO stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

