The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $184.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

